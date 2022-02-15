Karnataka Muslim Legislators Seek Action Against Those Behind Hijab Row

The delegation consisted of Congress legislators Saleem Ahmed, UT Khader among others.

A delegation of Muslim legislators, met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday and demanded merciless action against organisations or forces behind the Hijab row in the state.

The delegation also sought more grants and allocations for the minority community in the upcoming state budget.

The delegation consisted of Congress legislators- Saleem Ahmed, UT Khader, Tanveer Sait, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Nazeer Ahmed, Rahim Khan, NA Haris, Rizwan Arshad, Kaneez Fatima, among others.

"We have told the Chief Minister that some organisations, some unseen hands and forces are behind the Hijab row and merciless action should be taken against them," MLC and KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting in Bengaluru, he said, the Chief Minister pointing that the matter is before the court, noted that he would discuss it and instruct officials in this regard.

MLC Nazeer Ahmed said, they have brought it to the notice of the Chief Minister that the court's interim order states that it is applicable for educational institutions in which uniform has been codified by its development committees, and despite that students wearing Hijab are not being allowed to attend classes.

"It is a fault on part of the administration, we have brought it to the notice of the Chief Minister, and he has said that he will issue instructions," he said.

MLA and former Education Minister Tanveer Sait said protection of girls and their academic progress should be the priority of any government and there should be no differentiation between religion and caste in this.

Noting that the Supreme Court has said that parents have the right to choose educational medium and institution for their children, he said, "we have told the Chief Minister not to allow outside forces to influence these issues (Hijab issue), let parents and managements of the institutions sit together and decide. Let such things don't disturb the progress and harmony in the state."

"The (Hijab) matter is before the court, once the order comes, whether to accept it or file an appeal can be decided, but let's not continue the issue and let things go on as it was earlier and status quo be maintained. We have told this to the Chief Minister," he added.

Further stating that the delegation also urged the Chief Minister for more grants and allocations in the upcoming budget, Saleem Ahmed said, they have requested him to give more stress on education and employment.

"The Chief Minister has assured more allocation, and that several stalled programmes of the community will be re-examined and implemented," he said.

Mr Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio is likely to present his first budget in early March.

