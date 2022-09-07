Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti Dies Of Heart Attack

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti died of a heart attack. He was 61.

Karnataka minister Umesh Katti died of a heart attack late on Tuesday. Mr Katti was in charge of the forest, food, civil supplies and consumers affairs departments.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has condoled his death, saying it is a huge loss for the state.

According to sources, the minister, 61, felt chest pain at his Dollars Colony home and collapsed, following which he was shifted to Ramaiah hospital, where he breathed his last.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Bommai called the late minister a "brother" and said that he did a lot of work for the state.

"I've lost a very close friend of mine. he was a brother to me. He had some heart issues but we never thought he'll pass away so soon. He has done a lot of work for the state. He handled several portfolios efficiently. It is a huge loss for the state. He has left a huge vacuum which is very difficult to fill up," Mr Bommai said.

The Chief Minister informed that the body of the minister would be shifted by air ambulance, and he will be accorded state honours.

"His (Umesh Katti) body will be shifted by air ambulance. All procedures will be done after public viewing till 2 pm at Sankeshwara. The last rites will be performed with state honours at Bagewadi Belagavi. A holiday has been announced in schools and colleges today in Belagavi," he told the media.

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, Ashwathnarayan CN, remembered the minister as a "man of few words" and a "people's man".

"He had cardiac issues. Because of the massive heart attack, he lost his life. He was a man of few words. He has always been a people's man," said Mr Ashwathnarayan.

Dr Aruna Ramesh, HOD of emergency services at Ramaiah Hospital, said that the minister "must have suffered a massive heart attack" at home, adding that he was brought unconscious to the hospital.

"He was brought in at 10.30 pm. He was unconscious, wasn't breathing and he did not have a pulse. So as a routine, it is considered a cardiac arrest. Whatever was necessary was done. In spite of all our efforts, we could not revive him. At 11.40 pm, we declared him dead. Unfortunately, he must have had a massive heart attack at home. He already had a cardiac problem," she said.