Karnataka Man Mixes Poison In Neighbour's Food To Avenge Years-Old Feud

What began as an ordinary afternoon meal in a quiet village near Karnataka's Bagepalli quickly turned into a medical emergency for an entire family.

Eight members of a family were rushed to the hospital on Friday afternoon after suddenly developing violent bouts of vomiting, dizziness shortly after lunch. Three of the victims remain critical and are currently on ventilator support. When one of the girls regained consciousness in the evening, she gave hints of a possible poisoning.

According to statements given by the girl, a man known to them, Chowdareddy, had visited the house just before lunchtime. He reportedly approached the children sitting outside and told them he wanted to drink water. He then walked inside the house and spent several minutes in the kitchen.

One of the girls later told police that when she went in to check, she saw him drinking water before he left.

This prompted the police to launch an inquiry.

Based on this, the police detained Chowdareddy for questioning.

During interrogation, Chowdareddy confessed that he had entered the kitchen with a purpose: to contaminate the family's lunch. He admitted to doing so under instructions from a neighbour, Papireddy, who allegedly bore long-standing hostility toward the family.

Police say the two men had conspired to poison the meal, apparently driven by a bitter, years-long feud.

Papireddy, whose house stands adjacent to the victims', had ongoing disputes with the family over drainage and other neighbourhood issues. Two years ago, matters had escalated so severely that both parties filed police complaints after a quarrel turned physical.

Investigators initially found a bottle of pesticide at the home, but during further questioning, the accused revealed that they had used the toxic Datura plant to contaminate the 'sambar' served at lunch.

Chikkaballapur SP Kushal Chouksey, who visited the village and reviewed the case, said, "The investigation has revealed a deeply troubling, premeditated act. The accused took advantage of the family's trust. We have arrested both individuals, and a detailed probe is underway. Our priority is ensuring the victims receive every possible medical support."

Both Papireddy and Chowdareddy have been taken into custody, and police are verifying the exact nature of the substance used.