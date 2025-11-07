Advertisement
Karnataka Man Kills Daughter, Dies By Suicide After Wife Elopes With Lover

Citing preliminary investigation, the officer said the man's wife was in relationship with another man and wanted to divorce him.

Read Time: 2 mins
A case of abetment of suicide was registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Kolar:

A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter before ending his life after his wife eloped with another man, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Mulbagal taluk of this district, they said.

Before leaving home, Lokesh's wife Navyashri left him a note stating that she did not wish to stay with him and wanted to divorce him. She also asked him not to search for her, police said.

According to police, on Tuesday, Lokesh lodged a missing complaint about his wife. The couple were married for four years.

After lodging complaint, he left home with his daughter Niharika in a car. He took her to a bakery and fed her favourite items. Later, he allegedly strangled her to death inside the car before taking his life, a senior police officer said.

On Wednesday, Niharika's body was found inside the abandoned car by the roadside, while Lokesh's body was found hanging from a tree nearby, he said.

A case of abetment of suicide was registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by Lokesh's father, police said, adding that post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

