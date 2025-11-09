Karnataka Man Arrested For Forcing Minor Sister Into Physical Intimacy, Impregnating Her

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly forcing his minor sister into having a physical relationship and impregnating her, in Karnataka's Koppal, police said.

The incident came to light on October 30 when the girl delivered a baby at a district government hospital. She was admitted with severe back pain and was unaware of her pregnancy, till she delivered a child the same night.

In her statement to the hospital authorities, the girl revealed that her brother forced her to have a physical relationship in February. He promised to marry her and take care of her, despite her concerns over societal norms and rejection.

The minor alleged he blackmailed her and threatened to end his life, when she decided to speak to her family.

The police said the victim's father married for a second time and he lived with his daughter and two sons.

On the basis of a statement by the girl, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the man under section 64(2)(m) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody, the police said.

