Karnataka Lokayukta Arrests State Minister's Aide In Bribery Case

The Karnataka Lokayukta has arrested an aide of state Energy Minister KJ George for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to grant a no-objection certificate (NOC) for an electricity connection for a builder.
The accused have been identified as Jyothi Prakash (50), Executive Engineer, KPTCL, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Energy Minister, and Naveen M (34), a car driver.
The operation was carried out based on a complaint filed by Anantharaju KM, a resident of Byadarahalli, Kempegowda Nagar, who alleged that officials had demanded a bribe of 1 lakh from the complainant for issuing an NOC to DR Developers for electricity sanction.
The Lokayukta team caught the two accused while accepting Rs 50,000.
A case has been registered under under Sections 7(a) and 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Amendment Act, 2018).
Both accused have been arrested.
