Karnataka Leaders Inside Mumbai Luxury Hotel, Media Fail To Sneak In

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said he was in touch with everybody at the Mumbai hotel

Attempts by mediapersons to sneak in a luxury hotel where some Congress leaders from Karnataka were staying proved futile, amid talk of BJP's ''Operation Lotus'' to topple the coalition government in the neighbouring state.

Security was beefed up at the five-star resort in suburban Mumbai where two independent lawmakers and reportedly four Congress leaders from Karnataka are staying.

The Congress suspects that some of its leaders are lodged in the Powai-based hotel, kept secretly by BJP leaders. Many journalists and Congress workers were seen in the vicinity of the hotel, searching for the "missing" Congress leaders.

There was a large media presence outside the hotel on Tuesday after the two independent legislators announced they were withdrawing support to the Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka.

Earlier on Tuesday, some mediapersons managed to sneak in the hotel, but could not progress beyond the hotel lobby. The hotel security and local police were at the main gate to monitor those entering the premises.

There were speculations that Karnataka water resources minister DK Shivakumar may visit the hotel but that did not materialise.

Mr Shivakumar had on Sunday claimed that three Congress leaders were camping at the hotel in the "company of some BJP leaders". "We are aware of what has transpired there and how much has been offered to them," Mr Shivakumar had said.