Karnataka Schools Reopen, Crucial Hijab Hearing In Court Today: 10 Points

Ahead of today's classes, orders banning large gatherings were announced in districts that witnessed tense stand-offs between students protesting for the right to wear the hijab and those opposed, who included people from right-wing outfits brandishing saffron shawls and scarves.

In Mangaluru, prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in place for 200 metres around all high schools in city limits. In Udupi district - where the protests first began - assemblies of five or more people near schools have been banned, as have gatherings like rallies or the shouting of slogans.

Udupi district officials told news agency ANI: "Students are coming to schools (and) the situation is peaceful. The district administration is following High Court orders". At a Mandya school, however, some parents argued that their children should be allowed to wear the hijab, but a teacher refused permission. The students were only allowed to enter the school after removing the hijab.

On Sunday, police in Shivamogga took out a flag march and banned gatherings on or around high school premises. Last week a frenzied mob waving saffron scarves cheered and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as one individual climbed a pole in a local college to run up a saffron-coloured flag.

At 2.30 pm the Karnataka High Court will resume hearing a plea by six students who, in December, had first questioned the ban. Last week, in a contentious interim order, the court ruled that schools and colleges could reopen but no religious clothing, including hijabs, would be allowed.

Asking students and the public to "maintain peace", the court had said: "Pending consideration of all petitions, we restrain all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab, religious flags or the like, within the classroom, until further orders..."

The order was challenged in the Supreme Court - on grounds it violated students' constitutional rights - but Chief Justice NV Ramana only said: "We will interfere only at an appropriate time." The Chief Justice was unmoved despite being told the case had "far-reaching implications".

The top court earlier refused to hear a petition by Fatima Bushra, a student who challenged a state order that banned clothes which it said "disturb equality, integrity and public order". The Chief Justice declined pointing out that a three-member High Court bench is still hearing the matter.

Protests (for and against the hijab) have escalated rapidly over the past few weeks, leading to some incidents of stone-throwing and others of cops being forced to fire teargas to break up crowds. Last week a young Muslim girl at a college in Mandya district was heckled by saffron-waving male aggressors who shouted 'Jai Shri Ram'.