Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court's Remarks Challenged In Supreme Court

A girl in Karnataka has approached the Supreme Court after the High Court yesterday advised students to avoid wearing "religious garments", for the sake of "peace and tranquillity", until it decides on a case involving hijab restrictions in schools and colleges.

The girl's petition challenges the Karnataka High Court's order allowing educational institutions in the state to open for now but with no religious clothing on campus.

Schools and colleges were shut down earlier this week in an escalating row over hijab restrictions in class. The protests that began against a hijab ban in one government-run college in Udupi spread to many other institutions where girls wearing hijabs were not allowed entry. As saffron scarf-wearing students launched rival protests, violence at one college forced the police to fire teargas to control the flare-up.

"We will request and not only request but pass an order to allow the institutions to resume but till the matter is pending before the court, these students and all stakeholders will not insist on wearing religious garments, that is, headdress or saffron shawl or anything. We will restrain everyone on that thing because we want peace and tranquillity in the state," the Karnataka Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said on Thursday while hearing a petition challenging the hijab restrictions.

The petition will be heard next on Monday.

"We are ready to decide the issue at the earliest but peace and tranquillity must be restored to the state. This is what we find. Till disposal of matter, you people must not insist on wearing all these religious things that are not conducive," the High Court said.

The student who has challenged this High Court order before the Supreme Court says practical exams begin on February 15 and "any interference on students' access to educational institutions will impede their education".

She argues that wearing the hijab is within the constitutional right of expression, right to privacy and "Freedom of Conscience", so the High Court order violates the constitution.

Another petition filed in the Supreme Court yesterday before the High Court hearing, by student Fathima Bushra, had challenged the Karnataka government's order last week banning clothes which it said "disturb equality, integrity and public order".

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the Karnataka government's order had said.

As Congress leader Kapil Sibal, a senior lawyer, urged the Supreme Court to take up Fathima Bushra's petition, saying the issue is "spreading across the country", Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said: "We will see."