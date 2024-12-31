Karnataka High Court Stays Arrest Warrant Against Ex-Cricketer Robin Uthappa

The Karnataka High Court has stayed the arrest warrant against former India cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with alleged fraud related to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits.

The order, by a Vacation Bench presided by Justice Suraj Govindaraj, was passed after the former cricketer approached the Court seeking quashing of recovery notices and the arrest warrant issued against him in the case.

As the director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited, Uthappa is accused of defrauding employees and the government by deducting PF contributions from salaries but failing to deposit the funds into employee accounts.

The company allegedly owes Rs 23.36 lakh in damages, which authorities are seeking to recover from the former cricketer.

Accused of cheating, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Shadakshiri Gopala Reddy issued a letter on December 4, 2024, directing the Pulakeshi Nagar Police to arrest Uthappa.

Mr Uthappa's lawyer told the Court on Tuesday that the cricketer had formally resigned as the Director of the firm in May 2020, adding that even when the former cricketer was serving as the director at Centaurus Lifestyle he was not involved in any day-to-day operations of the company.

In a detailed social media post on December 21, the cricketer said: "When the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, my legal team responded, highlighting that I had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming my lack of involvement. Despite this, the Provident Fund authorities have continued with proceedings, and my legal advisors will take the necessary steps to resolve this matter in the coming days.

"I would also like to urge the media to kindly present complete facts and to verify the authenticity of information being shared."

Uthappa has represented India in 59 international matches and has been a popular figure in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.