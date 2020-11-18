Bengaluru's Covid Fatality Rate Lowest Among Major Indian Cities: Health Minister

On Tuesday, Karnataka recorded 1,336 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8.64 lakh.

Bengaluru's Covid Fatality Rate Lowest Among Major Indian Cities: Health Minister

Bengaluru's recovery rate stands at a healthy 93.94 per cent, Sudhakar K said. (Representational)

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru's coronavirus case fatality rate of 1.1 per cent was the lowest among all major cities in the country, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Karnataka recorded 1,336 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8.64 lakh and the number of deaths to 11,557 in the state.

"Bengaluru's COVID-19 case fatality rate (1.1 per cent) is the lowest among all major cities in India. With 3,36,880 recoveries and 17,707 active cases as on Tuesday, city's recovery rate stands at a healthy 93.94 per cent and active rate stands at 4.93 per cent," he tweeted.

Newsbeep

Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reported a single day rise of 38,617 new COVID-19 cases and 474 fatalities pushing India's virus caseload to 89.12 lakh and toll to 1.3 lakh.

Comments
Bengaluru coronavirusCoronavirus Fatality RateKarnataka Health Minister

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india