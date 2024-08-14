



Karnataka Halts Transactions With SBI, PNB Amid Funds Misuse Allegations

Facing allegations of misuse of funds from government accounts, the Karnataka government has issued an order suspending all transactions with the State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB). Both of these banks are owned by the Central government.

The Finance Department of the Karnataka government has directed all state departments to close their accounts with these banks and recover their deposits immediately.

"Accounts held in the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank by state government departments, public enterprises, corporations, local bodies, universities, and other institutions must be terminated forthwith. Additionally, no further deposits or investments are to be made in these banks," the order said.

