Karnataka Government Formation Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal To Attend Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

CommentsOn Monday, Mr Kumaraswamy flew to Delhi to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi to discuss the terms for alliance in Karnataka. The Congress indicated that the two sides have discussed a broader alliance that's beyond "power sharing in Karnataka" ahead of next year's general elections.
Wednesday's oath ceremony is expected to be a show of opposition strength, with Mr Kumaraswamy inviting at least four chief ministers, and senior leaders from key opposition parties. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao and Bengal's Mamata Banerjee will present.