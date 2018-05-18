Karnataka LIVE Updates: Congress-JDS Flock Being Taken To Hyderabad By Bus, Top Court Hearing On BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru/Hyderabad: The Congress and the JDS in Karnataka have moved their lawmakers from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. In a move that came well past midnight, the lawmakers are being taken in bus to the Telangana capital, 569 km from Bengaluru. "The central government was kind enough to refuse all permission for flights so taking the road," former minister DK Shivakumar told NDTV during the overnight journey. The Congress and JDS lawmakers spent Thursday in two different hotels in Bengaluru. While the Congress flock was at Eagleton Resorts, the JDS leaders were at Shangrila Hotel. The move to sequester the the 100-odd lawmakers of Congress-JDS was taken to prevent the BJP from luring them as soon as it became clear that Governor Vajubhai Vala was going to invite BS Yeddyurappa to form government. The Congress-JDS combine responded by taking the battle to the Supreme Court that held a rare overnight hearing and will take up the case again today at 10:30 in the morning.
Here are the LIVE updates on Karnataka politics after election results:
Congress leaders have alleged they wanted to fly out the legislators but were forced to take the long bus ride because aviation authorities declined permission for the chartered aircrafts that had been arranged. "The central government was kind enough to refuse all permission for flights so taking the road," former minister DK Shivakumar told NDTV during the overnight journey.
The Congress and the JDS lawmakers started their 569 km bus ride from Bengaluru to Hyderabad late last night.
