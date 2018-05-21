Karnataka Government Formation Live Updates: Kumaraswamy In Delhi Today To Meet The Gandhis

New Delhi/Bengaluru: HD Kumaraswamy, the Chief Minister designate of the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka, will meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today. The JD(S) leader is expected to meet the Gandhis to discuss the Cabinet ahead of his oath ceremony. Mr Kumaraswamy is expected to take oath on Wednesday.
The Congress, which won 78 seats in comparison to Mr Kumaraswamy's party's 38, will get the lion's share of the ministries.
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the BJP, the single largest party with 104 seats, to form the government though the JD(S)- Congress combine that commanded a majority, had staked claim to form government. The two parties later approached the court against the Governor's invite to BS Yeddyurappa. JD(S)-Congress combine were only allowed to form the government after Mr Yeddyurappa resigned for want of majority, ahead of the trust vote on Saturday.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Karnataka government formation:
The Congress had offered Mr Kumaraswamy's party, the JD(S), unconditional support when the two parties entered into a last-minute partnership during the counting of votes on Tuesday to keep the BJP out of power.
Mr Kumaraswamy has said the Chief Minister's post will not be shared between him and the Congress -- a rotational deal that had soured his tie-up with the BJP in 2007.
In 2007, the BJP-JDS alliance had collapsed after 20 months. The northern party alleged that Mr Kumaraswamy had failed to honour the power-sharing agreement and step down to make way for a BJP Chief Minister.
"Not Natural Allies But..": Congress Leader On Ties With Deve Gowda Party
The Congress and the Janata Dal Secular that came together to form an alliance after the election results were declared are "not natural allies" but driven by the common objective to keep BS Yeddyurappa's BJP out of power in Karnataka, a senior state Congress leader told NDTV."
The party will be allowed to name the Deputy Chief Minister, a post that's likely to be filled by G Parameshwar, the chief of the state unit of the Congress. Some in the JD(S) don't rule out the possibility of two Deputy Chief Ministers to strike a balance between the two parties.
