Karnataka Flag Issue Put On Hold Due To Poll Code, Says Centre The Home Ministry's comments came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the state flag.

Share EMAIL PRINT Flagging "Kannadiga pride" ahead of the polls, Siddaramaiah had unveiled the flag (File) New Delhi: The Centre today said the Karnataka government's proposal to approve an official flag for the state was put on hold as the election code of conduct came into force due to the upcoming Assembly polls.



The Home Ministry's comments came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the state flag.



"The request for a separate flag was received from Karnataka. Since the election code of conduct has come into force, the consideration has been put on hold," an official spokesperson said.



The Assembly elections in Karnataka would be held on May 12. Modi visited the state today for campaigning for the BJP.



Invoking Kannada pride, Siddaramaiah had yesterday asked Modi to approve the state flag.



"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has declared himself a Kannadiga. Becoming Kannadiga means accepting Kannada language, naada geete (state anthem), naadadwaja (state flag)," he said.



"Will you become true Kannadiga by giving approval to Karnataka's nada dwaja? #AnswerMadiModi," Siddaramaiah tweeted in Kannada.



Flagging "Kannadiga pride" ahead of the Assembly polls, Siddaramaiah had unveiled the proposed official state flag for the state in March.



The state's flag, in hues of yellow, white and red, has the state's emblem 'Gandaberunda', a two-headed mythological bird, at its centre.



The proposal was forwarded to the Centre for mandatory approval.



