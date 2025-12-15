Karnataka Ex-MLA And Doctor Saves US Woman's Life Mid-Air, Wins Praise From Siddaramaiah

Anjali Nimbalkar, a former Congress MLA and a doctor by profession, saved the life of an American woman by performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) during a Goa-New Delhi flight. Her timely and selfless action has been widely appreciated, including praise from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The incident happened when a 34-year-old American woman, identified as Jenny, fainted and lost her pulse about ten minutes after the flight took off from Goa on Saturday afternoon, December 13. Nimbalkar, who was also a passenger, immediately recognised the need for emergency medical help and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Nimbalkar reportedly remained by the patient's side for the entire duration of the flight, constantly paying attention to her medical needs and comforting her. Soon after landing at Delhi, the unwell foreign passenger was shifted to a hospital by an ambulance, PTI reported.

"In a world full of headlines, this one restores faith in humanity. Ex-Karnataka Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar, a doctor by profession, saved the life of an American co-passenger mid-air on a Goa–Delhi flight. When the passenger collapsed, lost her pulse, and time was running out, Dr. Nimbalkar stepped in and performed CPR, bringing her back to life thousands of feet above the ground. No cameras. No politics. Just duty, courage, and compassion," a tweet on X, praising the doctor, read.

A praise from the Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah praised Nimbalkar on X, stating he was "deeply moved and incredibly proud" of her "remarkable presence of mind and compassion". He noted that even after stepping away from her medical profession to focus on politics, "the doctor within her responded without a second thought".

"Whether in power or not, people like Anjali, who step up without expecting anything in return to provide whatever help they can when it comes to public service, serve as a model for society. I pray to God to grant Anjali a long life and good health, so that more lives in distress can receive even greater help from her," he added.

Deeply moved and incredibly proud to hear about the remarkable presence of mind and compassion shown by former Khanapur MLA Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar during a Goa–New Delhi flight. When an American woman suffered a medical emergency mid-air, Dr. Anjali instantly rose to the occasion…

Nimbalkar responded to the praise by saying she had only done her duty as a doctor. "Thank you Sir for your appreciation and kind words. It also my job and duty as a doctor to serve in this capacity whenever required. Means a lot coming from you, who himself is an example of social commitment," she replied.

Nimbalkar is currently the AICC secretary co-incharge of Goa, Daman & Diu, and Dadra Nagar Haveli.