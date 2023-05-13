''Will Be A Tough Fight...': BJP's Sadanand Gowda As Congress Surges Ahead

The counting of votes began at 8 am today

As early trends for Karnataka assembly elections results showed Congress leading, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former union minister DV Sadanand Gowda on Saturday said that there will be a "tough fight" as the grand old party has "joined hands" with the JD(S).

"The counting has just started. After 2-3 hours, we will get an idea but that too will not be final as there is a tough fight in every seat and I do agree with this; I am not denying this. It will be a tough fight because our opponents have joined hands together," he said while speaking to ANI.

He further said that what appears between Congress and JD (S), the reality is entirely different on the ground.

Notably, Congress and JD(S) have contested the Assembly polls separately.

On the question of the BJP's move in the case of a hung assembly, Mr. Gowda said the party will decide only after the result is announced. According to Election Commission's latest data, early trends showed Congress leading against the BJP and JD(S) in the counting of votes that began in Karnataka on Saturday.

The counting of votes began at 8 am today. The exit polls which were out after voting ended on May 10 predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. Most of the exit polls had predicted that the BJP will fall short of the halfway mark, 113.

Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka in the assembly elections held on Wednesday with four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party.

In such circumstances, the JD(S) can play the role of a kingmaker. However, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, adding that he is hoping for a good show.

The exit polls, which were released after the polling ended in Karnataka, predicted that Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) would not touch the 37 seats it won in the 2018 polls but will continue to be a strong regional player in the state.

