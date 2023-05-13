Watch: BJP's Basavaraj Bommai Offers Prayer At Hanuman Temple As Counting Begins

The BJP leader was seen performing puja and aarti

As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections began on Saturday, CM Basavaraj Bommai paid a visit to a Hanuman temple in Hubballi. A video of Mr. Bommai offering prayers at the temple has been shared by news agency ANI. In the video, the BJP leader was seen performing puja and aarti as he bowed down to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman. He also paid a visit to the temple on May 10, the day of voting.

"Today is a big day for Karnataka as the people's verdict for the state will be out. I am confident that BJP will win with absolute majority and give a stable government," the CM said while speaking to the media.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | As counting of votes begins for #KarnatakaPolls, CM Basavaraj Bommai visits Hanuman temple in Hubballi. pic.twitter.com/isXkxoa79D — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

On Friday too, Mr. Bommai had exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging victorious with an absolute majority.

The exit polls which were out after voting ended on May 10 predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. Most of the exit polls had predicted that the BJP will fall short of the halfway mark, 113. The JD(S) is expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation.

Meanwhile, as per the latest trends, the Congress is ahead of the ruling BJP as votes are being counted. In the 224-seat Karnataka assembly, a party needs to win 113 seats to form the government.

An incumbent government has not returned to power in Karnataka after a full term of five years since 1985.

Legislative Assembly elections were held in Karnataka on May 10, 2023, to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The voting passed off peacefully in Karnataka, with the highest-ever voting turnout of 73.19 percent, surpassing the 72.36 percent recorded in 2018