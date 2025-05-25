Viral Video: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Offer Prayers At Hanuman Garhi Temple In Ayodhya

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are back in the spotlight with their heartfelt spiritual journey. Days after their visit to Vrindavan, the couple now travelled to Ayodhya to seek divine blessings at the iconic Shree Hanuman Garhi temple.

Needless to say, pictures and videos from their visits are going crazy viral online.

In one particular video, the cricketer and the actress, accompanied by security and a priest, descend the temple's stairs. Anushka stuns in a pastel pink ethnic ensemble, while Virat looks elegant in a beige kurta-pajama.

Both are seen wearing traditional white saropas draped gracefully around their necks. Do not miss the delicate floral garland adorning Anushka's neck.

A fan page shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Virushka visited Shree Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.”

A few days ago, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan for a special spiritual conversation, known as Ekantik Vartalaap, with Premanand Ji Maharaj at his Ashram Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat. During their visit, they met Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj and received his blessings. When the couple arrived, Premanand Ji Maharaj warmly greeted them and asked, "Prasanna ho? (Are you happy?)" Virat replied, "Ji, abhi thik hain (Yes, I'm okay)," to which Maharaj Ji gently said, "You should stay well."

This marked their second visit to Vrindavan this year. Earlier in January, Virat, Anushka, and their children (Vamika and Akaay) had come to seek Premanand Ji Maharaj's blessings as well.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma से पूज्य महाराज जी की क्या वार्तालाप हुई ? Bhajan Marg pic.twitter.com/7IWWjIfJHB — Bhajan Marg (@RadhaKeliKunj) May 13, 2025

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 in Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021 and their son, Akaay, in February 2024.

On the work front, Virat Kohli is currently busy with the Indian Premier League. He is playing for the team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. On May 12, the cricketer announced his retirement from Test cricket.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo appearance in the 2022 film Qala.