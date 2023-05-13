'Moral Of Story Is...': Mamata Banerjee On Congress Win In Karnataka

Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to remark on Karnataka assembly election results. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asserted that the moral of the Karnataka assembly poll results is people "want plurality" and that "no central design to dominate" can repress them.

Congratulating people in Karnataka for their mandate in favour of change, the fiery TMC supremo also saids "brute authoritarian and majoritarian" politics has been vanquished.

"My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!! Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished!! "When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity : that is the moral of the story, lesson for tomorrow," the chief minister tweeted.

The Congress has won 100 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 36, while the BJP has won 45 and is ahead in 19, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website.

