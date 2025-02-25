On Camera, 1 Killed As Speeding Car Hits Divider, Flips Over 4 Times

A 20-year-old man died and four others were injured in a horrific crash in Karnataka after a car hit a divider at high speed and rolled over four times before landing on its side. The momentum was such that two people flew out of the car and landed on the road as it flipped.

Police officials said the accident occurred on a highway near Kattihosahalli in Doddaballapur taluk early on Monday morning. A video shows the car, which appears to be speeding, hitting the divider and climbing onto the traffic island dividing the highway. It then flips, kicking up dust and grass on the island and sending two people flying out onto the road.

The front half of the car lands on the road on the third flip and the vehicle rolls entirely onto the tarmac by the fourth. The video ends with the car lying on the side and one of its wheels rolling on its own on the other side of the traffic island. A person can also be seen exiting the vehicle after it stops.

Police officials said the car was travelling from Dharwad to Vijayapura in Devanahalli taluk. "The car's driver, Mohammad Yunus (20), died of his injuries during treatment. Four other occupants of the vehicle are injured and have been hospitalised," said an official.