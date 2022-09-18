Karnataka Chief Minister Rejects Kerala Rail Project Proposals

Mr Bommai said Mr Vijayan had come to the state to hold bi-lateral talks.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today clarified to his Kerala counterpart that it is not possible to take up any development work in ecologically sensitive areas, and in wildlife sanctuaries.

Talking to reporters here after meeting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence on Sunday, Mr Bommai said Mr Vijayan had come to the state to hold bi-lateral talks as decided in the Southern Region Council meeting. The government of Kerala sought co-operation for its various railway projects including the Kanhangad-Kaniyur rail route, and other highway projects.

The proposed Kanhangad-Kaniyur rail line project has a 40 km route in Kerala and 31 km in Karnataka. However, the Karnataka Chief Minister made it clear that this project is not very beneficial for Karnataka. Besides, it will pass through the rich biodiversity and ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats, he said.

"So, the Kerala CM was clearly told that it was not possible for the State of Karnataka to give extended co-operation for this project," Chief Minister Bommai added.

The Chief Minister further said Mr Vijayan also discussed the old project of the Tellicherry-Mysore railway line route, and he was strictly told it is not possible to give permission as the proposed rail route will traverse through Bandipur and Nagarhole National Parks, and it will cause great damage to flora and fauna. The Kerala Chief Minister proposed the construction of an underground rail route, but that too was rejected as it would damage the environment during the construction activities, Mr Bommai said.

The Kerala Chief Minister was informed that presently, two buses are operated during the night via the Bandipur National Highway, but he sought permission to allow four buses and that proposal was also rejected, Mr Bommai pointed out.