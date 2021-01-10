Karnataka Chief Minister To Visit Delhi Amid Talks Of Cabinet Expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's return journey date has not been finalised yet. (File)

Amid renewed buzz that the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet was likely this month, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will leave for Delhi today.

According to the Chief Minister's tour plan, Mr Yediyurappa will leave this morning and is scheduled to meet Union ministers.

The date of his return journey has not been finalised yet.

According to official and party sources, Mr Yediyurappa is likely to meet top BJP national leadership to discuss about the cabinet exercise.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday said the BJP central leadership will take a call on the cabinet expansion.

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, after attending party meetings in Shivamogga last week, had said that the expansion of the state cabinet was likely soon and it was the chief minister's prerogative.

Mr Yediyurappa was asked by BJP president JP Nadda during their meeting in New Delhi on November 18 to wait for clearance from the central leadership on cabinet expansion.

The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.