Karnataka Cabinet Okays 1 Paid Menstrual Leave A Month

Women employees in Karnataka will get one paid menstrual leave per month, the state cabinet said today.

Women employees working in government offices, garment industries, multinational companies, IT firms and other private sector organisations across the state will get one paid menstrual leave a month, the government said.

The state government said it took the decision keeping in mind the health and well-being of working women and to promote a supportive and inclusive work environment.

"The decision was taken keeping in mind the health and well-being of working women and to encourage a more inclusive and supportive work environment. The initiative also aims to spread awareness about menstrual health and ensure physical and mental comfort for women employees," the cabinet note said.

State Law Minister HK Patil said the move would greatly benefit working women.

"It will be helpful to women. The policy has been successful in other states, and we have decided to adopt it," he told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

With this, Karnataka joins a growing list of states that implemented menstrual leave provisions as part of workplace welfare reforms.

Other states that have implemented paid menstrual leave include Bihar, Odisha, Kerala, and Sikkim. Whether there is a policy or not, any private sector firm can implement it. Some of them that announced paid menstrual leave are Zomato, Swiggy, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Byju's, and Gozoop.

"The government's introduction of a one-day menstrual leave is a commendable step toward recognising the genuine health needs of women in the workplace. By institutionalising such support in government and organised private sectors, this policy affirms that women's well-being is integral to sustainable development," women's rights activist Brinda Adige said.

"While the informal sector remains a challenge, this initiative lays a vital foundation for broader health empowerment, enabling increased female participation and fostering inclusive state growth," she said.