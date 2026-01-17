Karnataka Biker Crashes Into Wall After Being Chased By Stray Dog, Dies

A 44-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Athani town, Belagavi district of Karnataka, after a stray dog chased his motorcycle, causing him to lose control and crash into the wall of a house.

The man has been identified as Vishwanath Shirol. The incident occurred on January 15 in the Kumbara Galli area but only came to light recently after investigators reviewed local security footage.

Initially, witnesses assumed the crash was a routine bike accident. However, CCTV footage later revealed that a stray dog had been chasing Shirol.

In an attempt to escape being bitten, Shirol appeared to panic and lost control of his motorcycle. The bike rammed directly into a residential wall, inflicting fatal injuries.

According to his family, Shirol had a deep-seated fear of dogs because he had been bitten by a stray once before. He was the sole breadwinner for his family and is survived by his wife and three children.

The incident has sparked anger among Athani residents over the growing stray dog population in the town, with many demanding that local authorities take immediate action to clear the streets. The case is currently being handled by the Athani Police Station.