Karnataka Bandh On January 25: How It Will Affect Normal Life

Protests on the issue of sharing of Mahadayi river waters erupted in Karnataka in December.
New Delhi:
A statewide Karnataka bandh
on January 25 has been called by Pro-Kannada groups and state farmers have to urge the central government to resolve the Mahadayi water dispute at the earliest. After this Bengaluru bandh has been called on February 4 which will coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city for state BJP's Parivartan Yatra. The bandhs have been called to draw centre's attention to the state's demand for the implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri project on two tributaries of the Mahadayi river. The project, that will benefit Karnataka has been resisted by neighbouring Goa. Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra have been debating the matter of Mahadayi river water sharing since 90s and the matter is before a Tribune.