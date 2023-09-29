Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Schools, Colleges Closed In Bengaluru Today

Bangalore Bandh News Live: Farmer unions and pro-Kannada organisations have called for Bandh

The umbrella organsation of Kannada and farmers' outfits 'Kannada Okkoota' has called for a bandh in Karnataka today to oppose the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Hassan districts, and declared a holiday for schools and colleges there.

Here are the LIVE updates on Karnataka Bandh:

Sep 29, 2023 10:23 (IST) Update- 22 incoming and 22 outgoing flights cancelled due to operational reasons: Kempegowda International Airport

Sep 29, 2023 10:11 (IST) #WATCH | Pro-Kannada outfits in Karnataka's Hubballi stage protest over the Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/V8nLFNzg47 - ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023