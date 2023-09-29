Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Schools, Colleges Closed In Bengaluru Today

Bengaluru:
Bangalore Bandh News Live: Farmer unions and pro-Kannada organisations have called for Bandh
The umbrella organsation of Kannada and farmers' outfits 'Kannada Okkoota' has called for a bandh in Karnataka today to oppose the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Hassan districts, and declared a holiday for schools and colleges there.
Here are the LIVE updates on Karnataka Bandh:
Update- 22 incoming and 22 outgoing flights cancelled due to operational reasons: Kempegowda International Airport
- Kannada Okkuta' - a blanket organisation of pro-Kannada groups on Friday have announced Karnataka bandh opposing Karnataka government releasing Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu state.
- This comes two days after observing the Bengaluru bandh which received mixed response.
- The bandh will be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm.
- Bengaluru city police have clamped Cr PC 144 section not allowing people to hold rallies or protests or congregation of more than five people.
- But Pro-Kannada organisations are likely to hit the streets.
- More than 1,900 associations are supporting the bandh.
- Grocery shops and other non-essential shops in the state, including Bengaluru, are expected to remain closed but essential services like hospitals, ambulances and drug houses will be operational.
- KSRTC and BMTC buses will be operational based on the situation across the state.
- Traffic on major roads of Bengaluru, especially in the central business district and in entry and exit points is likely to take a hit.