Karnataka Bandh Today Over Cauvery Issue: What's Open, What's Not

Karnataka Bandh: It will be in effect for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm.

Days after the Karnataka government released Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, a state-wide bandh was called in the state today. The bandh, called out by the 'Kannada Okkuta' – a blanket organisation of pro-Kannada groups, will be in effect for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm. This comes two days after the Bengaluru bandh, which received a mixed response.

Bengaluru city police have clamped Section 144 to restrict people from holding rallies or protests of more than five people.

What Will Remain Open

Essential services — hospitals, ambulances and medical stores will be operational.

KSRTC and BMTC buses will be operational based on the situation across the state.

Namma Metro in Bengaluru will operate as usual. Security at the entrances of the metro station has been beefed up.

What Will Be Closed

Grocery shops and other non-essential shops in the state will remain closed.

The inter-state operations, for instance, buses heading towards Tamil Nadu may not be operational today. However, they will be subject to change based on the situation.

Cab aggregators including Ola and Uber have extended their support to the bandh. They are expected to participate in the rally.

Auto-rickshaws will be off the roads.

Karnataka Hotel Owners Association have decided to shut its operations across the state.

No movies will be screened till 6 pm across the state.

Schools and colleges in Bengaluru will be shut. Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Dayananda KA has announced the holiday in view of Karnataka Bandh. The examinations, which were scheduled for Friday, have been postponed.

Meanwhile, 44 flights were cancelled at Bengaluru International Airport. The flights scheduled to take off and land at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on the early hours of Friday have been cancelled. Out of which 22 were incoming and 22 outgoing.

The Bengaluru traffic, especially in the central business district and at entry and exit points, is likely to take a hit.

On the other hand, the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association – representing 32 private transport unions – have extended their moral support to the Karnataka bandh.