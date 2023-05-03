'They Are Stealing Democracy': Priyanka Gandhi's Jibe At BJP In Karnataka

Addressing people in Karnakata, Priyanka Gandhi said PM "comes crying to you to gain sympathy". (File)

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that the saffron party is stealing democracy and urged the people to cast their votes in favour of the grand old party.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Nowadays, there are various types of thieves in the country, some steal from houses...now, some thieves 'who steal the governments' have also come, they are stealing the democracy...stop them...."

Earlier on April 30, launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to take a lesson from Rahul Gandhi saying that the former Congress MP is ready to lay down his life for the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Jamakhandi, Priyanka said, "I have seen the first such Prime Minister who says in front of the public that he is being abused. The PM does not have a list of problems faced by the public but a list of abuses. Modi ji, learn from my brother, who (Rahul Gandhi) says 'Gali kya mein desh ke liye goli kha lunga'."

She said, "If I start counting the number of abuses hurled at my family and the personal name-calling that the BJP has indulged in, I may have to get multiple books published."

Priyanka said Prime Minister does not care about the struggles of people and instead "comes crying to you to gain sympathy".

"The Karnataka Chief Minister is only interested in how he can make a 40 per cent commission. The state of Karnataka has been plundered by empty promises of a double-engine government. It is time to teach these "jumlebaaz" leaders a lesson and vote them out of power in Karnataka," the Congress leader said.

Earlier on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi held a roadshow in Kudachi, Belagavi on Sunday.

"Who brought inflation? Who looted people? Who made you suffer by introducing GST? Who runs 40 per cent commission government is run?" she said in Kudachi.

Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the party (BJP) has betrayed the public while alleging that the party is attempting to "divert people from main issues".

"BJP has betrayed the public at all levels. The party is trying to divert the public from the main issues which are unemployment, no development work done etc," she said.

Highlighting the issues undertaken by the Congress party for the upcoming Karnataka polls, Priyanka Gandhi said that the party will not divert the public from the real issues.

"This election is for the public to choose their leader. They are well aware that they have been looted and they want a change now," the Congress leader added.

Priyanka Gandhi further mentioned that Congress has fulfilled all its promises and has worked for the people.

"BJP makes fake promises and never fulfils them. But Congress has fulfilled all its promises. Congress always has the motive of working for people and not betraying them," she said.

"You have watched the work of Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi and you all have the trust that we will do something for the public," Priyanka added.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)