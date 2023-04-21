It's DK Shivakumar vs BJP's R Ashoka, Congress Leader's Nomination Accepted

DK Shivakumar is a seven-time MLA from Kanakapura.

The Election Commission on Friday accepted the nomination of Congress state president DK Shivakumar for the Kanakapura assembly constituency, clearing the way for a high-profile contest between him and Revenue Minister R Ashoka of the BJP.

DK Shivakumar, who is a seven-time MLA from Kanakapura, had filed his nomination papers on Monday amid a show of strength by his supporters.

On Thursday, as a precautionary measure in case his nomination was cancelled, his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, also filed his papers for the same constituency as a backup candidate.

The Congress leader is facing multiple investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) department in connection with alleged money laundering and tax evasion cases.

He has denied any wrongdoing and accused the BJP-led central government of political vendetta.

The BJP has fielded minister R Ashoka from Kanakapura. Mr Ashoka, who belongs to the Vokkaliga community, is considered a close aide of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

The Kanakapura seat, which is located in Ramanagara district, is a stronghold of the Vokkaliga community, which accounts for over 60 per cent of the electorate.

The Congress has been winning the seat since 1989, except for a brief period between 2004 and 2008 when it was held by Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S).

The election in Kanakapura is expected to be one of the most high-voltage contests in the May 10 polls. The results of the election will be announced on May 13.