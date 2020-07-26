Kargil War Diwas: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Tribute To War Heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today paid his tribute to the soldiers who gave their lives for the country in Kargil War of 1999. In his message, the Defence Minister wrote on Twitter, "Paid tributes to fallen soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who exhibited exemplary valour and made supreme sacrifice during Kargil War."

"We need to be like our soldiers; have the same discipline and integrity. All of us need to be like them and work for the country. If the borders are being guarded by the soldiers, it is our duty to maintain peace and harmony within the country and walk on the path of development and that would be the right tribute the soldiers we are so proud of," Mr Singh said, in his Kargil Vijay Diwas message to the country.

इस देश को सुरक्षित रखने का कार्य अगर सीमा पर हमारे सैनिक कर रहे हैं, तो इसकी एकता, अखंडता और भाईचारे को बरकरार रखना हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। pic.twitter.com/6bvlNzUtEf — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2020

Along with Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also paid tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti - the National War Memorial in Delhi.

This is a day that will make every Indian proud for generations to come. India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. It was on this day 21 years ago that the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Kargil that had been occupied by Pakistani infiltrators. The Indian Army, in a beautiful post today, told the country what happened a day before the 'Operation Vijay' achieved ultimate success.