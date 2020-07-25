Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Indian Army Tweets #ThisDayThatYear

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: India celebrates the day on July 26

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: This is a day that will make every Indian proud for generations to come. India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. It was on this day 21 years ago that the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Kargil that had been occupied by Pakistani infiltrators. The Indian Army, in a beautiful post today, told the country what happened a day before the 'Operation Vijay' achieved ultimate success.

On June 25, 1999, "The Indian Army launched a daring attack at Zulu Top in Muskoh Valley. Undaunted courage and unflinching determination of our troops led to successful capture of the objective": the army posted on Twitter.

25 July 1999



25 July 1999

'Operation Vijay'

#IndianArmy launched a daring attack at Zulu Top in #Muskohvalley. Undaunted #courage and unflinching #determination of our troops led to successful capture of the objective.

#21YearsOfKargil

The army also remembered the Kargil War heroes who gave their lives for the country. "Operation Vijay is a saga of courage, valour and sacrifice of brave soldiers of the Indian Army. 26 July will be remembered for the determination and daring leadership and raw courage of our soldiers." the army said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: What we must know

The Kargil War took place between May and July of 1999 in Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir, at the Line of Control.

It started with the infiltration of Pakistani terrorists, backed by the country's army, into the Indian territory in Kargil.

Indian army patrol in the region spotted the Pakistani infiltrators.

The infiltrators had taken up key positions that gave them a strategic advantage when the conflict started.

Based on information of the local shepherds, the Indian Army was able track the incursion points.

'Operation Vijay', the code name given to India's offensive against Pakistan to flush out the infiltrators, was launched.

Indian soldiers fought the Kargil War under the toughest conditions, on difficult terrain, at an altitude of 18,000 feet

In the history of independent India, the Kargil War will be remembered as the fiercest and the most valiant operations conducted by the Indian Army. 527 Indian soldiers gave their lives in the Kargil War.