Kargil Vijay Diwas Updates: President Kovind's Visit To Drass Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the soldiers who defended India during the Kargil war, in 1999. In his post on the occasion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan, PM Modi said that the day should be remembered for the "courage, bravery and dedication" shown by the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. President Kovind hailed the "grit and valour of those who defended India" during the operation.

In 1999, Indian troops overcome seemingly insurmountable odds, hostile terrain, weather, and successfully recaptured several mountain tops overlooking the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway from Pakistani intruders.

Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

