Kargil Vijay Diwas Updates: President Kovind's Visit To Drass Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

New Delhi:
July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the soldiers who defended India during the Kargil war, in 1999. In his post on the occasion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan, PM Modi said that the day should be remembered for the "courage, bravery and dedication" shown by the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. President Kovind hailed the "grit and valour of those who defended India" during the operation.
In 1999, Indian troops overcome seemingly insurmountable odds, hostile terrain, weather, and successfully recaptured several mountain tops overlooking the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway from Pakistani intruders.
Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today in honour of the soldiers who displayed immense valour during the operation.
July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's victory over Pakistan on this day in 1999.
Here are the Live Updates on Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations:
Visuals of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Kargil War Memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Drass.
Fly past by the fighter aircraft that took part in the Kargil war, has also been called off due to bad weather at Drass, reports news agency ANI.
President Kovind's visit to Drass cancelled due to bad weather
President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Drass celebrate '20 years of Kargil Vijay Divas has been cancelled due to bad weather. President Kovind will not attend the celebrations at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar today.
Later in the day, the President will visit the war memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Drass to pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 conflict.
The war memorial has around 500 tombstones with the name of soldiers inscribed in them.
The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.
President Ram Nath Kovind hailed the "grit and valour of those who defended India" on the 20th anniversary of India's triumph in the Kargil war.
"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hind," President Kovind tweeted.
PM Modi also shared some pictures of his visit to Kargil during the conflict and his interaction with the soldiers. The prime minister said that in 1999, he was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. "The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable," PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the soldiers who defended India during the Kargil war, in 1999. In his post on the occasion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan, PM Modi said that the day should be remembered for the "courage, bravery and dedication" shown by the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.