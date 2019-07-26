Indian Military Academy Celebrates 'Kargil Diwas'

Indian Military Academy commemorated the 20th anniversary of Operation Vijay.

The prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA) on Friday commemorated the 20th anniversary of the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, more commonly known as the "Kargil War".

A ceremony was held at the IMA to honour the martyrs where Lt. General S.K. Jha, the Commandant, the Deputy Commandant Major General G.S. Rawat and other top officers laid wreaths at the war memorial and paid homage to the martyrs.

Academy Officer Vinay Vilas Garad, the seniormost appointment among the Gentlemen Cadets (GCs), laid a wreath on behalf of all the GCs.

"The end of Operation Vijay, also known as 'Kargil Diwas', will always remain adorned in the war archives as a collection of the most fiercely fought battles where our brave soldiers overcame seemingly insurmountable odds, hostile terrain, weather, and a determined enemy occupying dominating heights, and brought glory to our Motherland." said Lt. General Jha.

The theme for the celebrations of the Kargil victory has been enunciated as "Remember, Rejoice and Renew", IMA spokesman Lt. Colonel Amit Dagar said.

"We 'remember' our martyrs, by revisiting the sacrifices that instill a sense of pride and respect among us, we 'rejoice' by celebrating the victory in Kargil and we 'renew' our resolve to safeguard the honour of the Tricolour," Lt. Colonel Dagar said.

