Karan Johar Shared A Picture After Aryan Khan's Bail. See The Post

After Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the drugs-on-cruise case, social media was flooded with posts from celebrities and film personalities expressing joy and relief. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a moving photo with Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram stories.

Karan Johar and an emotional Shah Rukh Khan are seen hugging in the photo that needed no caption. A red heart emoji was all Karan Johar posted with the image.

Karan Johar was among those who rushed to Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home Mannat after news of Aryan Khan's bail broke on Thursday afternoon. The filmmaker is very close to the family and has often posted photos with SRK and Aryan Khan.

Karan Johar has shared an Instagram post after Aryan Khan's bail.

Aryan Khan is likely to walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Friday or Saturday after the Bombay High Court gives its detailed order in a drugs case that has dominated news headlines and polarised social media in the country.

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, was one of several people arrested after a raid on a cruise ship sailing off Mumbai's coastline on October 2.

He has been lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail for over 20 days after being detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3. Aryan Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing after both the magistrate court and the special NDPS court rejected his bail earlier this month.