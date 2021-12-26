No Sacrilege Incident Reported At Kapurthala: Punjab Police Chief

Kapurthala lynching: The IGP had said one of the persons involved in it has been arrested. (File)

Punjab Police chief Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on Saturday said that 'no sacrilege' incident was reported at a gurudwara in Kapurthala.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab Director General of Police Siddharth Chattopadhyaya said, "There was no sacrilege in Kapurthala. The main accused has been arrested. As of now, it looks like the man went inside with the intention of stealing."

The postmortem of the man killed in the incident revealed an attack with a sharp weapon, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Narinder Singh had said on Thursday.

Inspector-general of police, Gurinder Singh Dhillon said earlier that one of the persons involved in the incident has been arrested.

On December 19, an unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by locals at Nizampur in Punjab's Kapurthala district for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village gurudwara.

