'It Was Not Sudden', Says Kapil Sibal To NDTV On Quitting Congress: Highlights

New Delhi:
Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal revealed today that he has quit the Congress party, dropping a bombshell moments after filing his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate supported by the Samajwadi Party.
Here are the highlights of Kapil Sibal's interview:
- It wasn't sudden. I didn't want it to be a tamasha. Political parties are like voluntary organisation, people come and go.
- I requested Akhilesh ji, who offered me. I said that I don't want to join the party, so he said that they will join me as an independent candidate.
- It's always difficult to move on. At the same time, every person has to think for himself if the time has come to do something different. There are no independent voices in the parliament.
- Many a times, you can't speak against something because of the party's line. In no democracy in the world, there is this kind of whip.
- I never worried about anything in life. What I say, I believe, I believe what I say. I don't have to worry. They're welcome to say whatever they have to say.
- BJP, over my dead body. I am not going to join any party.
- Again, I am not in Samajwadi Party. I could take the support of any party which supported me. I am for the idea of inclusive India, that's the ideology of India.
- Why should I be giving those opinion. We will try and get everybody together on a platform. All political parties.
- Why should I comment on that. When I come in parliament, my effort would be to bring everyone together.