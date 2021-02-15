'Intent Of Centre To Threaten Youth': Kapil Sibal On Disha Ravi's Arrest

Kapil Sibal said he didn't "find any mention of Khalistan in the toolkit" (File)

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed the central government over the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with "toolkit" case and alleged that the "intent of the government is to threaten the youth" of the country.

"I think the whole intent of the government through this process is to threaten the youth in India. If you speak against the government, you will be dealt with in this manner. I do not think a tweet by a 21-year-old girl can destabilise India. The country which does not fear China is possibly also not afraid of Disha Ravi," Mr Sibal told news agency ANI.

He said if there is a conspiracy involved, the government should also charge Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and international pop star Rihanna.

"If there is a conspiracy involved, as the government says, then they should make Greta Thunberg and Rihanna the accused as well. Why they have not made Greta Thunberg an accused?" he asked.

Ms Thunberg and Rihanna had supported the farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws. Ms Thunberg had referred to a "toolkit" in a tweet which she later deleted..

Kapil Sibal pointed out that people, who read the "toolkit" will realise this is a plea against "exploitation of the farming community, not just in India but around the world".

"The farming community has never got its due. That is the intent of the toolkit. I do not find any mention of Khalistan in the "toolkit"," he said.

A Delhi court on Sunday remanded Disha Ravi to five day police custody following her arrest.

She was arrested for allegedly spreading the "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest.

Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday from Bengaluru. Last week, the Delhi Police had sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which the "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.