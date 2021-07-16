States Shouldn't Allow Kanwariyas' Movement, Centre Tells Supreme Court

States must not allow movement of devotees undertaking the 'Kanwar yatra' due to the pandemic situation, the Centre said today. Instead, states should develop a system to make the holy water from Ganga available to the devotees through tankers, it told the Supreme Court during a hearing on the matter.

"This is an age-old custom and considering religious sentiments, states must develop a system to make holy Gangajal available through tankers. States must ensure distribution of Gangajal amongst devotees should follow social distancing, adhering to all protocols," it said.