Kanpur Police Detain Delhi Doctor During Probe In Kidney Racket

The doctor was detained from Delhi and brought to Kanpur for investigation. (Representational)

A doctor of a private hospital in Delhi has been detained by the Kanpur police in connection with its probe into a kidney racket, which was busted in February, an official said today.

"Dr Dipak Shukla was detained in Delhi on Friday night and has been brought to Kanpur for investigation," Superintendent of Police (Crime), Kanpur, Rajesh Yadav, said.

Mr Shukla is the CEO of a private hospital in Delhi and was detained by a Special Investigation Team, he said, without elaborating on details of the probe.

Eight people, including the racket's alleged kingpin Gaurav Mishra, have been arrested in the case till now.

The international kidney racket was busted on February 17. The accused used to illegally remove kidneys of poor people and send them for transplant operations.