'Uddhav Thackeray Called Me 'Namak Haraam'': Kangana Ranaut Hits Back

Kangana Ranaut called Uddhav Thackeray the "worse product" of nepotism.

An acrimonious back-and-forth between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Kangana Ranaut has hit a new low. The actor today hit out at the Chief Minister in a series of tweets.

On Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray had attacked "those who abuse Mumbai by calling it Pakistan Occupied Kashmir", without naming Kangana Ranaut.

"People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Mr Thackeray said, adding that Maharashtra-haters had left no stone unturned in defaming the state.

"Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere - they are painting such a picture. They don't know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja (marijuana). Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra," he remarked.

In response, Kangana Ranaut called the Chief Minister the "worse product" of nepotism.

"(Sanjay) Raut called me Haramkhor now Uddhav (Thackeray) called me namak-haram (treacherous), he is claiming I won't get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter, shame on you I am your son's age this is how you speak to a self made single woman, Chief Minister you are the worse product of nepotism," the actor said.

"Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father's power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn't want to live off on their wealth and favours, some people have self respect and self worth (sic)."

You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don't agree with you, you don't deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Look at the audacity of a working CM he is dividing the country who has made him Maharashtra ka thekedaar? He is just a public servant there was someone else before him soon he will be out someone else will come to serve the state, why is he behaving like he owns Maharashtra? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Just how beauty of Himalayas belongs to every Indian, opportunities that Mumbai offers too belongs to each one of us, both are my homes, Uddhav Thackeray don't you dare to snatch our democratic rights and divide us, your filthy speeches are a vulgar display of your incompetence.. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Kangana Ranaut had last month lashed out at the Chief Minister in a video addressing him as "tu" (an informal version of you).

Their sparring began when the 33-year-old outspoken actor accused Mr Thackeray's Shiv Sena, which heads the Maharashtra government and controls the Mumbai civic body, of targeting her in a war of words over the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She had criticized the handling of the case by the Mumbai police and said she didn't feel safe in the city.

The Sena was furious when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). When a demolition team of the Mumbai civic body started pulling down what it called illegal parts of Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, she accused the Sena of vendetta.

Kangana Ranaut's meeting with state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has been critical of Mr Thackeray, further rattled the Chief Minister.