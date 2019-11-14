Kamla Bua, First Eunuch Mayor Of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, Dies

Kamla Bua was elected as Sagar's mayor in 2009

Kamla Bua, the first eunuch mayor of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, died at the age of 65 after a prolonged illness, an official said on Thursday.

In 2002, Kamla Jaan became the first eunuch mayor in Madhya Pradesh after getting elected in Katni town.

However, the Madhya Pradesh High Court later quashed this election on the grounds that Kamla Bua had contested on the seat reserved for male candidates, while her name in the voters' list was in the female category.

Kamla Bua was elected as Sagar's mayor in 2009 after defeating BJP rival Suman Ahirwar by a margin of over 43,000 votes.

Suman Ahirwar later moved court against her election, following which a lower court verdict in 2011 cancelled her candidature on the grounds that Kamla Bua had contested from a seat reserved for Scheduled Caste women, and eunuchs cannot be categorised as women and she also could not produce a caste certificate, Ms Ahirwar's lawyer Krishnavir said.

In June 2012, the lower court's verdict was upheld by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, he said.

