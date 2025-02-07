Kameshwar Chaupal, Who Laid First Brick For Ram Temple Construction, Dies

Kameshwar Chaupal, a pivotal figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement of 1989 and the man who laid the first foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, passed away at the age of 69 in a Delhi hospital on Friday. His death was condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

Kameshwar Chaupal's death marks the loss of a dedicated leader whose legacy shaped both religious and social spheres in India.

A Dalit leader from Supaul in Bihar, Kameshwar Chaupal's life was defined by his commitment to the Ram Janmabhoomi cause.

He served as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council from 2002 to 2014, and though his attempt to represent Supaul in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections under the BJP banner was unsuccessful, his influence in Indian politics remained profound.

Leaders from across the political spectrum mourned his passing.

Prime Minister Modi paid tributes to the late leader through a heartfelt post on social media platform X.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior BJP leader and trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Kameshwar Chaupal ji. He was a dedicated Ram devotee who made a valuable contribution to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," PM Modi wrote, adding that Chaupal's legacy as a champion for the welfare of marginalised communities would be remembered forever.

Yogi Adityanath also shared his condolences, recalling Chaupal's significant role in the 1989 historic foundation stone ceremony for the Ram Temple.

"His entire life was dedicated to religious and social work," Yogi Adityanath noted, while offering his prayers to Lord Ram for the peace of Chaupal's soul.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also expressed sorrow on social media, honouring Chaupal's contributions and his lifelong dedication to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

"May God grant a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and give strength to his loved ones," Dy CM Choudhary wrote.

Chaupal's death leaves behind a lasting void in the hearts of his supporters, but his work, particularly in empowering Dalit communities and his role in the historic Ram Janmabhoomi movement, will continue to inspire future generations.

