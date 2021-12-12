Watch: Traditional Buffalo Race Kambala Held In Karnataka

Kambala Buffalo Race: The traditional generally starts in November in Karnataka and lasts until March.

Kambala is a folk sport held traditionally in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada:

Kambala, a traditional buffalo race, was held at Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.

More than 200 pairs of buffaloes participated in various competitions during the race.

Kambala is a folk sport, held traditionally by local Tuluva landlords and households in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udipi of Karnataka and Kasaragod of Kerala, a region collectively known as Tulu Nadu.

In 2017, Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday approved promulgation of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, allowing to conduct 'Kambala', an annual buffalo race organised in Karnataka.

The sport generally starts in November and lasts until March.

