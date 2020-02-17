Recording-Setting Karnataka Buffalo Racer Unsure About Attending Sports Ministry Trial

Srinivasa Gowda last month ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds.

A buffalo racer from Karnataka, who has been called for trials by the Sports Ministry on Monday after setting a new record as the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport - Kambala, has said he is not certain if he would attend the trial.

Srinivasa Gowda last month ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds during the traditional buffalo race - Kambala - in a paddy field in Mangalore's Kadri after which a video clip of his performance went viral on social media. Awe-struck social media users compared him to world's fastest man, Usain Bolt.

Usain Bolt holds the world record of running 100 m of 9.58 seconds.

Replying to a BJP leader, P Muralidhar Rao's tweet, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiu on Saturday said Sports Ministry has invited him for trial on Monday. "Yes @PMuralidharRao ji. Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identity sporting talents!" he wrote.

The buffalo racer, however, said he was not sure if he would be able to attend the sports trial. "I do not know whether I will run in trial tomorrow or not but I will be in Bengaluru tomorrow to meet Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. I need to consult my Kambala academy mentor. I need to rest also," Mr Gowda told news agency ANI.

Mr Gowda, who has participated in various Kambala competitions in the last two days and now wants some time for rest, had given a modest reaction when he was compared to Usain Bolt. "People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field," he said after a Twitter post pointed out that his timing was faster than international athlete Usain Bolt.

"Actually, we have to measure the track first of all. The track is entirely different from place to place. So accuracy of the starting point also has to be perfect," noted the retired Kannada literature lecturer.