Kamala Harris's Ancestral Village Gears Up For Her Swearing-In

A calendar with photos of US President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hangs in a shop.

Thulasenthirapuram in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, the ancestral village of United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's maternal family, is all decked up for a celebration ahead of her swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Some people in the village were seen making "murukku", a traditional snack, to celebrate the occasion. Many were seen cleaning the roads and even offering prayers for Kamala Harris at the village temple.

Speaking to ANI, Sivaranjani, one of the women making murukku, said, "Today all the people in the village are very happy as our Kamala di is all set to become the Vice President of the United States. We all are very excited. She has surely inspired many women in the village."

Every nook and corner of the village was decorated to give it a festive look.

Radhakrishnan, an old resident of the village, told ANI, "All the people of this village are very happy to know that our Kamala Harris who belongs to such a small village, has won the US Vice President race. We are celebrating it like a festival. I have offered prayers to God for Kamala Harris at the nearby temple. All of us in the village are busy with preparations."

Following the presidential elections in November 2020, Kamala Harris made history as she became the first woman, first Black woman, first Indian-American to occupy the second-highest US office.