Kamala Das Is Today's Google Doodle: 10 Facts About The Legendary Poet And Author

Google Doodle of famous author and poet Kamala Das.

New Delhi: Google honours poet and author Kamala Das with a doodle on the publication date of her autobiography, "My Story," that was released in 1976. Kamala Das' life and work had a boldness and shape-shifting quality, whether it was the many genres she wrote in or the various languages in which she expressed herself. She was determined to live life on her own terms, resisting labels such as "feminist" and choosing different names for herself over the course of her life," Google wrote in a post. The artist of Kamala Das' Google Doodle is Manjit Thapp, which Google said, "provides a window into the world of an engrossing woman."