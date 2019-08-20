Kamal Nath's Nephew Ratul Puri Evading Probe In Chopper Scam: Officials

Ratul Puri is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday told a court in New Delhi that Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was evading probe in the AgustaWestland chopper scam related money laundering case.

The agency made the allegations before special judge Arvind Kumar who was hearing Mr Puri's application seeking cancellation of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.

The agency opposed Mr Puri's plea and said it had called him on various occasions, including on Sunday and Monday, but he did not appear.

Mr Puri's counsel Vijay Aggarwal claimed the agency has been unfair to his client who is willing to cooperate in the investigation. "He is willing to join the probe with the ED, but the ED has e-mailed him today at 11:55 am and called him at 1 pm. This is unfair. How can a person join investigation at such a short notice," Mr Aggarwal told the court.

The court reserved for August 21 its order on Mr Puri's application.

The counsel had earlier informed the court that Ratul Puri had been granted by the Delhi High Court interim protection from arrest.

The court had issued the NBW against him while noting the ED's submissions that the businessman might try to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses "as he already did earlier".

The Delhi High Court had on August 14 granted the interim protection from arrest to Mr Puri till August 20, when it is scheduled to hear the matter further.

The HC had also allowed the ED to call Puri for investigation if required.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland. The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal.

According to the ED, the proceeds of the crime have been deposited in the accounts of different companies owned by Mr Puri and he is a key link to unearth the modus operandi adopted by the other accused and to determine last-mile connectivity of the proceeds.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.