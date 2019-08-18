Ratul Puri, Former Moser Baer Execs Named By CBI In Bank Fraud Case

Ratul Puri is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and a former senior official of electronics manufacturer Moser Baer, has been named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with others in connection with a Rs 354-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Sunday.

Besides Mr Puri, the company best known for its CD and DVD business and four other directors have been charged by the central agency, they said.

The CBI carried out searches at six locations including the residences and offices of the company and accused directors, officials said.

Those charged include the company Moser Baer, Managing Director Deepak Puri, Directors Nita Puri, Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma.

Ratul Puri has been the subject of a number of separate investigations in recent months ranging from tax fraud to the AgustaWestland Chopper scam and maintains that he is innocent.

On Saturday, he told a Delhi court that he was willing to join the probe into the chopper scam, while seeking cancellation of a non-bailable warrant issued against him.

The case involves alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 special helicopters from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

Mr Puri is one of the accused in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Rs 3,600 crore deal.

The businessman is also accused of illegal transactions and tax evasion by the Income Tax department. Earlier this month, the department seized a Rs 300-crore bungalow in Delhi and foreign funds worth $40 million.

